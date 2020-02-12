Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcome the girl: discover her name

The company of three!

Country music feeling Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins she gave birth to her third child on Monday, February 10. The couple welcomed Lennon Love Akins to her family, and she joins the older sister Willa Akins Y Ada Akins. The couple confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday night with a series of sweet family photos.

"Our first Valentine's baby was born yesterday, February 10 and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally kiss her little face," Lauren captioned in her announcement post. "Lennon Love Akins 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with a lot of dark hair and blue eyes we couldn't be in love anymore."

Thomas Rhett also shared the exciting arrival with his social media followers, writing: "Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10! It was a joy to see this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is alone amazing and was a champion throughout the birth. "

"Seeing our children meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen haha. Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best older sisters for Lennon!" Thomas Rhett continued. "The Lord is very good and I am very grateful for my beautiful growing family. Everyone prays for us as we change defense from man to man in the area."