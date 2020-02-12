Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcome the girl: discover her name

The company of three!
Country music feeling Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins she gave birth to her third child on Monday, February 10. The couple welcomed Lennon Love Akins to her family, and she joins the older sister Willa Akins Y Ada Akins. The couple confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday night with a series of sweet family photos.
"Our first Valentine's baby was born yesterday, February 10 and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally kiss her little face," Lauren captioned in her announcement post. "Lennon Love Akins 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with a lot of dark hair and blue eyes we couldn't be in love anymore."
Thomas Rhett also shared the exciting arrival with his social media followers, writing: "Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10! It was a joy to see this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is alone amazing and was a champion throughout the birth. "
"Seeing our children meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen haha. Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best older sisters for Lennon!" Thomas Rhett continued. "The Lord is very good and I am very grateful for my beautiful growing family. Everyone prays for us as we change defense from man to man in the area."
The couple just celebrated their 7-year wedding anniversary in October, and Thomas had the kindest words to say about the life he and Lauren have built together. "I can't believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 incredible years of marriage to @laur_akins," Rhett shared on Instagram, along with a picture of him and his wife fishing. "It's hard to express in words how crazy the trip has been. We have changed and grown in many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every day. There is no one in the world like you, honey."
He continued: "You are the most amazing mother to our children and you treat me too well. I hope this picture is a glimpse of how we age together. I love you, honey."
The couple announced that they expected the most beautiful Instagram post in July. "Excited to share that I will now pay for 3 weddings," the singer shared on Instagram. "I feel very blessed to say that our third child is on the way and is a girl! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, you will be the best older sisters! Bring the crazy one."
Thomas has always been a fan of his amazing family, so we expect many more sweet photos and nice memories to come.
Congratulations to the Akins family!
