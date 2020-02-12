Thomas Jefferson handles Denver West 66-34 deeply – Up News Info

Thomas Jefferson dominated from beyond the arch, sinking eight treys in his 66-34 victory over Denver West on Tuesday, February 4.

%MINIFYHTMLe4b5dced8da60eb20567dea4c10501e111% %MINIFYHTMLe4b5dced8da60eb20567dea4c10501e112%

Ryan Moe led Thomas Jefferson with 13 points scored while also recording two rebounds and two assists. Mervielle Mugisha and Keshaun Taylor also had good games contributing 11 points and nine points, respectively.

Denver West was marked by Demitrious Quintana, who scored nine points and also accumulated an assist. Jacob Bustillos had a good night, scoring seven points.

The next for each team, Denver West will host George Washington, while Thomas Jefferson will travel to play Denver North.

More Colorado High School Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Post today

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.