This is Blac Chyna's answer to pregnancy rumors

The makeup mogul and reality TV star previously caused a pregnancy after she posted an ultrasound image on her Instagram account before removing it shortly.

Blac Chyna He has broken his silence after provoking rumors of pregnancy. Taking into account Instagram Stories, the makeup mogul and reality TV star made it known that the ultrasound image he posted on his account before was not his.

She shared the same ultrasound photo on the social networking site and claimed that it belongs to YouTube's personality Goar Avetisyan. In the image legend, the "Rob and Chyna"alum congratulated Goar for the unborn baby and added:" Blessed 2020 ".

Blac Chyna congratulated YouTube personality Goar Avetisyan.

He did not directly address the speculation about pregnancy, but his publication was sufficient proof that he is not currently waiting. In addition, his representative denied the rumors in a statement to HollywoodLife.com, "Blac Chyna is NOT pregnant."

Although Chyna is not having a bun at this time, that does not mean that she completely discards the chances of having more babies, in fact, once she admitted in an interview that she hopes to expand her family someday. "I definitely want more children," he told Life & Style magazine. "I want to have two more, I want four in total."

Chyna is already the mother of King Cairo, her son with Tygaand Dream Kardashian, with whom he shares Rob kardashian. Speaking about motherhood with the publication, he said: "I think the best part of being a mother is just watching them grow, develop, different things. Seeing me and my two children, which is fun for me, is like certain things that they do, I'm like, & # 39; would have done that & # 39 ;.

She went on to say that although Dream and King have different personalities, they get along very well. "They are obsessed with each other," he explained. "Especially Dream, whatever King does, Dream wants to do it. If they are trucks, she wants trucks. If it's music, she wants to know the songs. She really admires King, and he's really a very good brother."