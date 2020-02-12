The Vineyard Wind project is being delayed, again

The planned offshore wind farm south of Martha’s Vineyard has had another setback.

After receiving a notice that federal officials will not decide on a key permit until more than 16 months later than expected, Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen says the project, originally scheduled to be operational next year, does not It is expected to produce energy until beyond 2022.

"We have received updated information from the Department of the Interior that indicates that the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Vineyard Wind I project will be published later than previously planned," Pederson said in a statement Tuesday.

"While we have to analyze what a longer permit timeline will mean to begin construction, the commercial operation is no longer expected in 2022," he said. "We expect the clarity that will come with a final EIS so that Vineyard Wind can deliver this project to Massachusetts and launch the new offshore energy industry in the United States."

The Office of Ocean Energy Administration of the Department of the Interior originally planned to issue an environmental impact statement for the $ 2.8 billion project last August, but announced abruptly that it would delay the decision to make a "more solid,quot; analysis of the project. According to reports of the time, the delay was due to disagreements within the administration of President Donald Trump about whether the project did enough to mitigate its effects on the local fishing industry.

The BOEM published an updated permit schedule on Tuesday, which set a deadline of December 18, 2020 for the Vineyard Wind environmental impact statement.

Vineyard Wind hoped to begin construction last year of the 84 turbine project, which would be the first large offshore wind farm in the United States. Planned approximately 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, the project has been in progress since 2011 and is a crucial part of the state’s long-term clean energy goals.

The previous delay was met with criticism from elected officials in Massachusetts, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who criticized the Trump administration for delaying the project.

Last week, most of the Massachusetts Congress delegation questioned whether the Trump administration has been "using a double standard for environmental analysis that favors the fossil fuel industry." Rep. Bill Keating, who represents the Cape and the Islands, criticized the decision on Tuesday, attributing the new delay to the political pressure of the Trump administration's high command.

"For me it is clear that these are political decisions and are not guided by the desire to mitigate environmental impacts," Keating told Vineyard Gazette In an interview on Tuesday. “This is irritating due to contradictions. He doesn't even pass the red face test. "

However, Governor Charlie Baker's administration took a less oppositional stance, attributing the pattern of delays to the expansion of the wind energy sector that has taken place since the Vineyard Wind project was originally conceived.

"I think the federal government is only trying to make its environmental review consistent with the scale of offshore wind energy that is now being developed off our coast and making sure that it is done in a responsible manner that addresses all users of the ocean resource. " Environmental Affairs Secretary Katie Theoharides told reporters on Tuesday, according to the State House News Service.