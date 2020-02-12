The US Space Force UU. Confirms that Russia is pursuing a multibillion dollar spy satellite UU.

Some analysts and satellite observers reported that Russian spacecraft are chasing a multibillion-dollar American spy satellite hundreds of miles above Earth's surface.

According to media reports in recent weeks, a Russian inspection satellite Cosmos 2542 has recently synchronized its orbit with USA 245, a satellite operated by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The NRO is an agency within the Department of Defense and one of the five main US intelligence agencies. UU.

The commander of the US Space Command UU. And the head of the US Space Force. In the US, General John Raymond confirmed that the recent orbital maneuvers of a Russian spacecraft are unacceptable and appear to be threatening a US national security satellite. UU.

“Last November, the Russian government launched a satellite that subsequently launched a second satellite. These satellites have been actively maneuvering near a satellite of the United States government … which the Russian government characterized as "inspector satellites," US General John Raymond said in a statement to CNBC.

One of the satellites, called Cosmos-2542, ejected a sub-satellite, Cosmos-2543. Some satellite analysts and observers have suggested that the "inspector,quot; of the sub-satellite was chasing the United States 245.

CNBC also noted that the Russian spacecraft was 300 kilometers from the US. UU. At 245, in view of the American satellite. In addition, the two Russian objects were able to see multiple sides of USA 245 due to the nature of their orbits, which caused satellite trackers to speculate that Cosmos 2542 and Cosmos 2543 were actually inspecting USA 245.

The Time reported that the confrontation marks the first time that the United States military publicly identifies a direct threat to a specific US satellite by an adversary. The incident parallels Russia's land encounters with the US. UU. And its allies, including close calls between soldiers, fighter planes and warships throughout the world. Observers fear that space will now offer a new theater for the involuntary escalation of hostilities among adversaries throughout life.

What Russia has been doing in space "has the potential to create a dangerous situation," Raymond said. "These activities do not reflect the behavior of the nations responsible for space."

In the future, he said: "I think there should be a discussion about the norms of behavior and about responsible behavior in space." "I need to have that conversation and I would encourage more dialogue."