The U.S. Naval Air War Center UU. Share a video of the CH-53K helicopter test – Defense Blog

The Aircraft Division of the U.S. Naval Air War Center UU. He has shared a unique video of the CH-53K King Stallion aircraft test at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, also known as the NAS Pax River.

The CH-53K helicopter has been designed and built to the strict standards of the U.S. Marine Corps. UU. (USMC) and will serve as your critical logistic connector based on land and sea. The new heavy lifter will allow the US Marine Corps. UU. And international armies move troops and equipment from the ship to the coast, and to higher altitude terrain, faster and more effectively than ever.

The CH-53K test flight team has the most experienced and experienced engineers, pilots, maintainers and support personnel. The CH-53K continues to successfully execute key performance, testing and production milestones. The new helicopters have flown more than 1,200 hours of test flight and the CH-53K has achieved key milestones in 2018, such as high altitude flights, hot temperature and degraded visual environment, and we will continue to achieve test points that demonstrate the unmatched capabilities of this plane.

The CH-53K helicopter is one of the best options to handle missions such as humanitarian aid, troop transport, evacuation of victims (CASEVAC), support of special operations forces and search and rescue combat (CSAR). Regardless of the mission, the plane offers the highest degree of safety for its crew and occupants in all conditions.