The Tesla driver in a fatal accident had previously reported problems with the function & # 39; Autopilot & # 39 ;: Report – Latest news

A Tesla driver killed in an accident in March 2018 in California while using the autopilot driver assistance system had reported that on previous trips, the car had moved off the road, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed ( NTSB) in documents published on Tuesday.

Walter Huang, a 38-year-old Apple software engineer, was driving his Tesla Model X in Mountain View in autopilot mode at approximately 70 mph when it crashed into a safety barrier. The NTSB said Huang had reported problems on previous trips with the autopilot by directing the steering wheel into an area between a highway ramp and lane. It is a moving violation to cross that section of the road, known as the "blood area."

Vehicle data showed that on previous trips, Huang had taken corrective action after Autopilot had headed towards the area. The NTSB said in the fatal accident that Huang's hands were not detected on the wheel in the last six seconds before the accident. There was no evidence of braking or evasive action.

The NTSB, which also found evidence that the driver was using a smartphone during the trip, plans a hearing on February 25 to determine the probable cause of the accident. Tesla did not comment immediately.

Tesla drivers say they can avoid holding the steering wheel for extended periods while using the autopilot, but the company advises drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel and pay attention while using the system.

During the last 18-minute segment of the trip autopilot, the system did not detect its hands on the steering wheel approximately one third of the time and issued two visual alerts for the operation of driving without intervention and an auditory alert.

The NTSB said Huang had been using an Apple-owned iPhone during his trip and records show evidence of data transmissions.

Records retrieved with the help of Apple show that a word-building game application "Three Kingdoms,quot; was active during Huang's fatal journey.



The NTSB said "most players have both hands on the phone to support the device and manipulate the game's actions," but added that the registration data "does not provide enough information to determine if the Tesla driver was holding the phone. or how interactive it was with the game at the time of the accident. "

The NTSB, which previously criticized the Tesla autopilot driver assistance system after a fatal accident in Florida in 2016, said in September that the system design allowed a "driver to disconnect from the driving task,quot; in a previous accident in California.

The NTSB also published documents in its investigation into a third fatal accident of the Tesla autopilot in March 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida, which showed no evidence that the driver's hands were behind the wheel in the last 8 seconds. The Tesla Model 3 driver did not react before hitting a truck, the NTSB said.

