The Syrian army pushes the province of Idlib | news from Syria

The Syrian army is trying to completely capture the last territory controlled by the country's rebels.

Backed by Russian fighter jets, he has just recovered the village of al-Nairab in the Idlib province that the Syrian opposition rebels had recovered.

This occurs when Turkey sends more troops to those areas after facing a direct confrontation with Syrian forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of a quick response if Syrian government forces continue to attack Turkish troops.

Hashem Ahelbarra from Al Jazeera reports from Istanbul, Turkey.