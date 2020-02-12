The survey finds that most parents have not had a romantic date in more than 3 years – Up News Info

– When was your last romantic date? For many parents, more than three years have passed, according to a recent survey.

The Groupon survey asked 2,000 parents about romance after having children. Seven out of 10 parents said the romance in their relationship decreased significantly after having children.

The survey also found that most parents have not had a romantic date for more than three years.

However, not everything is bad. The study found that the majority of parents, about 77 percent, are happier and more satisfied because of their children.

