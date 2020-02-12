The story of a Syrian refugee: "There was nothing left of them, only ashes,quot;

%MINIFYHTML3893460d2447709380a6a61fc7b9e5d011% %MINIFYHTML3893460d2447709380a6a61fc7b9e5d012%

"I used to feel sad because God didn't give me children," Siham said, looking toward the dusty street lined with well-watered trees.

"My brother used to try to make me feel better and he said:" Don't be sad. My children are yours if you love them. Have them all! "And we used to laugh."

That was before the Syrian civil war claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, including those of his brother and sister-in-law, and his words were prophetic.

A rocket fired from a government tank hit the van in which they fled with their six children from their village in Deraa, in southern Syria. at the end of 2012. The parents were in the front of the truck with their youngest son, a two-year-old boy, while the five older children were in the back.

Siham, who had stayed with his brother nearby, heard what had happened and quickly rushed to the scene. After rescuing five of the six children, all he found in the remains of the vehicle was the key to his brother's house, which he always carried in his pocket.

His brother, sister-in-law and two-year-old nephew had been completely destroyed.

"There was nothing left of them, just ashes," Siham said, tears falling down his pale cheeks. "The youngest, a little boy, was burned with them. They were trapped in the front seat. Here it is," he said, showing a photograph on his mobile phone of a boy with blond curls and blue eyes. "We used to call him our angel."

As he spoke, he gently cradled Sidra's barefoot foot, five years old, the youngest of the five children who survived, while lying on the mattress beside him.

"God saved these children," he said, stroking the girl's leg. "They still have shrapnel in their bodies, but they are alive."

During the night he had to learn to take care of them: Falak, 12, Mohammad, 10, Hamouda, 8, Asthma, 6 and Sidra, all housed in a small and bare apartment in an affluent suburb of the Jordanian capital, having arrived from Syria . as refugees in December 2012.

I recently moved to Amman with my husband and our two young children who were three and one. I was only three years ahead of Siham on my own maternity trip, inventing everything as I went along; stroll through the streets of a new city in search of playgrounds, and; Wondering if I would ever find friends and work.

It was 2013, and Syria's brutal conflict had been furious for two years. My career as a filmmaker and independent photographer was just beginning and I was constantly wondering how it could make sense of the Syrian tragedy for me and for those who are further away. How could I find the individual stories to show the universal tragedy that was unfolding just across the border and, as I discovered, at my door?

From our window, I saw the four-story building, previously abandoned, a few blocks that filled with people. A few weeks before I met Siham, I saw streams of women and children carrying mattresses and bedding in the lobby. From a distance, his home looked like an ant in his organization. Their multicolored mattresses and bedding stood out ironically and optimistically against beige buildings.

Within hours there were washing lines hanging between the windows, the clothes waving in the dry breeze.

When I met Siham, I knew that the 24 women in the building were widows, with more than 70 children in their care.

Soon I was visiting them regularly. Rand Dalgamouni, a talented junior reporter from the Jordan Times, would come with me to translate.

When we locked ourselves inside a disused boiler room, the only quiet place in the building for an audio interview with Siham, I realized that Rand was as nervous as I was. There is something visceral in hearing someone tell you their deepest pain. You want them to know that you feel it with them, but it is their words that you need. And you want them to know that you will handle these words as gently as you would with a newborn child.

I still don't know if my brother, his wife and the child died instantly, or if they died burned when the van caught fire. It is a thought that follows me everywhere. Siham

"I still don't know," Siham told us, each breathing the air of the other in the small room, "if my brother, his wife and the little boy died instantly, or if they burned to death. On fire It's a thought that I Follow everywhere.

"But now that I have the children, they give me strength and distract me from all this. I cook for them. I bathe them. They are more important to me than my eyes."

When I look back at the time I spent with Siham and the children, I realize that his was the door that first opened in that city; His were the stories I could tell for the first time.

As my Arab improved, I visited them alone. And as we knew each other better, laughter was soon more abundant than tears.

The last time I visited Siham was to say goodbye, since my family and I were moving. While we were sitting chatting and drinking her delicious cardamom coffee, she pulled the top of my shirt. "You would look much better if you had a little less neck on display. Why don't you try this on?" she asked, holding her niqab. I could see that he was suppressing a chuckle.

"Well, why not?" I volunteered, pressing myself against the tight black cloth. And someone took our picture. "I look like your bag in this outlet," said Siham. This time, they were tears of laughter running down her cheeks.

The next time I was in Amman, I looked for her again. But the apartment building was empty: the flutter wash and the children's voices disappeared.

I never found Siham and his children again. I don't know where they went. But the pictures I took in his apartment are the ones I appreciate most among the thousands I've taken since then.