The state of Colorado demonstration does not reach the state of Utah – Up News Info

FORT COLLINS –– Naturally, neither the state of Colorado nor the state of Utah gave up an inch as the teams struggled to achieve optimal conference positioning in front of a packed house Tuesday night at Moby Arena when the Rams launched a heartbreaker 75-72.

%MINIFYHTML8769540d496521729f299859a9c6133211% %MINIFYHTML8769540d496521729f299859a9c6133212%

With the opportunity to claim a part of second place in Mountain West, the programs fought during Tuesday's contest when CSU (17-9, 8-5) sought revenge on USU (20-7, 9-5).

In response to the Rams' mediocre effort in Logan two weeks earlier, CSU coach Niko Medved's team certainly seemed determined to straighten the ship against the Aggies and maintain their recent winning forms.

Despite a lot of balanced scoring bursts led by the prolific USU senior Sam Merrill, CSU refused to wave the white flag by erasing multiple double-digit deficits while holding the Aggies against the ropes in the final minutes.

The convincing CSU demonstrations, particularly forcing the opportunity to send the crash overtime after being dragged by two possessions with less than 10 seconds, deserve credit. Although, in the end, Merrill's cold-blooded shooting was too much to overcome.

Merrill, the third top scorer of the conference, scored 32 points from a 12 by 18 shot clip from the floor. Notably, the lights off guard practically put the game on ice by driving a triple in the last 30 seconds for a 71-67 advantage for the USU.

In addition, the senior student shot down a couple of clutch-free throws moments after a rapid drop by CSU freshman Isaiah Stevens, who guided the Rams offensively through a 19-point, 9-shot shot. and seven assistance departures.

Like most of Mountain West, CSU simply has not achieved a solution for Merrill. The Utah native has now accumulated 60 points in two exhibits against the Rams this season. However, as mentioned earlier, it was not as if the Medved company did not make visitors sweat on Tuesday night.

Before Adam Thistlewood's potential tie of three bounced off the front iron with two remaining tics, the sophomore drew an open pull from behind the arch to lure the hosts into one when the clock struck 10 seconds.

The last return attempt also occurred after CSU crawled from a nine-point hole while in despair mode at the end of the second half.

By allowing the Rams to continue knocking on the Aggies door, Medved enjoyed vital contributions from the bench produced by Kris Martin, a student in the red shirt. In total, the guard scored nine points on three point triples. Specifically, the veteran charged a triple in the eight-minute mark in the second half to cut the disadvantage to seven, before another conversion, starting a crucial race for his team.

Overall, the Rams shot 51.7 percent, while senior Nico Carvacho added 12 points, and freshman David Roddy contributed 10.

Although the great star player of the USU, Neemias Queta, committed his third foul in the first stanza and had to sit on the bench for a prolonged period thereafter, CSU could not take advantage when the Aggies won the rebound battle 33-29.

The Rams then travel to Laramie to face a struggling Wyoming group as they try to recover after the daunting defeat.