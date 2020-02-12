The star of & # 39; RHOP & # 39 ;, Monique Samuels, responds to Candiace Dillard's apparent Twitter shadows in the middle of a fight

Bravo

The two made headlines after they said they were involved in a major fight during the filming of season 5, which later led Candiace to file a complaint against the 36-year-old star.

Up News Info –

Monique Samuels and her "The true housewives of Potomac"co-star Candiace Dillard He took his feud on Twitter after the supposed physical altercation during the filming of the next season of the program. The two were taking pictures of each other in the bluebird application with Candiace warning Monique.

It started after Candiace shared some cryptic tweets on February 9. "I hope to be at the front and center when retribution and karma arrive to incinerate the shit from you. You can try to come for me as much as you want. It will always be wide with one thumb per nose … and the ugly never wins. Also, don't let your brother send the email to my boss next time. #Heygirl, "he wrote.

%MINIFYHTMLd41e527c4674cbdcd335f6d6caa01cca11% %MINIFYHTMLd41e527c4674cbdcd335f6d6caa01cca12%

When one of his followers asked him to name names, Candiace replied: "I will never give that kind of platform to the trash. She knows exactly who she is." She doubled the statement in another tweet for a fan who assumed that the tweet was for "Momo the Cafe Fighter." Candiace wrote: "However, this is not about her."

Although he denied having shattered Monique in the previous tweet, he kept ignoring the last one in a tweet on February 10. "Well, my tweet is not about my coworker. But as long as I am on that subject, understand that I will never be anything with that non-existent coworker again," she said.

Apparently, Monique found out about those Candiace tweets, although she agreed that those tones were not for her, but it was only because she "shut her up months ago." Monique went on to say that I had no idea who Candiace was talking about, tweeting: "I have no idea. I'm here attending to my sick babies, taking care of my business as usual."

Candiace responded quickly. "First, I wasn't talking about you. Your wide-bodied pawn Cherita has been busy with my name in her mouth and no balls to say on my face," he applauded me. "Now this IS for you … when did you shut me up? And be careful, because we all know the truth about this mysterious glass of wine … and your state."

Adding a separate tweet, he continued writing: "I am happy to tell the congregation the whole story. Including what really happens behind your closed doors if you want to play. Sister."

<br />

The two made headlines after they said they were involved in a major fight during the filming of season 5, which later led Candiace to file a complaint against the 36-year-old star before the commissioner of the District Court of the Montgomery County in Maryland in November. 7, 2019. A week after that, Monique filed a subpoena against Candiace, accusing her of starting the altercation.

The physical altercation between Monique and Candiace took place when housewives were all in a vineyard while they drank wine. The two, who have been fighting for years, then had an argument and things soon turned into a physical fight.