The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Dolores Catania says her ex-husband & # 39; will lose his muscles & # 39; after a bad fall

Frank Catania suffered an unpleasant fall earlier this week that caused dislocation of the kneecap and the breakage of both quadriceps, which led him to emergency surgery.

Frank CataniaThe week did not start well enough. The ex-husband of Dolores Catania He suffered an unpleasant fall on Monday, February 10, which caused dislocation of the patella and rupture of both quadriceps. Because of this, he must undergo emergency surgery, as Dolores revealed on Wednesday through an Instagram Stories video.

Filming the bodybuilder who sat before a hospital walker "The true housewives of New Jersey"The star said:" Frank, tell everyone what happened. I posted that you were here yesterday, and everyone is worried about you. "In response, Frank joked that" he came home one day and didn't wash the dishes, and the next thing you know is that Dolores throws me down the stairs. " However, he later clarified that he fell alone.

In another feeding, Dolores explained that her current boyfriend, David Principe, also helped her take care of Frank during his hospitalization. "David will stay in the hospital with him overnight until he has surgery," he said. "I will probably have to take care of it until I can walk again."

Speaking to page six before surgery, Dolores was convinced that Frank would have difficulties after the procedure. "This will be the first time Frank is physically defeated," said the Bravo star. "He's going to lose his muscles for the first time in his life. Those big, huge legs. Those 20-inch arms. How is Frank going to handle this mentally? What defined him was his body and his exercise."

Dolores also revealed that Frank's journey to recovery would probably be documented in "RHONJ" saying: "It is a long road. He will test his strength, and perhaps part of my personal growth will help him. It is positive."

Frank and Dolores, who share two children together, remain united since their divorce almost 20 years ago. The two even live under the same roof since he separated from his girlfriend in 2018.