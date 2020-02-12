The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kandi Burruss BEGINS for the Spinoff show

The stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta are panicking in the midst of producer changes, and although some are potentially facing the ax, Kandi Burruss is supposedly begging for his own derivative show.

"She is worried that her time at RHOA is coming to an end," a source told Radar Online, adding that "she launched a derivative program about her growing family and businesses."

The source continued that "Mama Joyce, Todd [Tucker] and her manager, Don Juan, are all on board."

Kandi is currently the second highest-paid housewife in Atlanta, earning a whopping $ 2.3 million for Season 12. But recently, insiders revealed that Bravo would move away from heavy paychecks, and be firing several beloved characters. .

"Kandi wants to follow on television and believes that her own family drama is something that viewers would like to see," the source said.

Would you see a derivative program about Kandi and his family or not?