The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kandi Burruss BEGINS for the Spinoff show

The star of 'RHOA' Kandi Burruss BEGINS for the Spinoff show

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Logo

The stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta are panicking in the midst of producer changes, and although some are potentially facing the ax, Kandi Burruss is supposedly begging for his own derivative show.

"She is worried that her time at RHOA is coming to an end," a source told Radar Online, adding that "she launched a derivative program about her growing family and businesses."

The source continued that "Mama Joyce, Todd [Tucker] and her manager, Don Juan, are all on board."

