NEW YORK (AP) – The Boston Red Sox will make their $ 48 million payments to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the David Price and Mookie Betts trade in 18 equal installments over the next three years.

Boston will send $ 2,666,667 to Los Angeles on the 15th of each month from April to September 2020, 2021 and 2022 as part of the agreement announced Monday, according to the details obtained by The Associated Press.

The $ 48 million equals half of what Price is owed for the rest of the seven-year, $ 217 million contract he agreed with Boston before the 2016 season. He owes $ 32 million in each of the next three seasons

Betts has a salary of $ 27 million this year and is eligible for free agency.

Boston's net savings of $ 43 million this year, Betts' salary and half of Price, reduce the team's projected luxury tax payroll below the threshold of $ 208 million. The Red Sox paid $ 11.95 million in taxes after their 2018 World Series title and $ 13.4 million in taxes after missing the playoffs last year.

If the Red Sox exceed the threshold for the third consecutive season, they would pay a 50 percent rate in the first $ 20 million, a 62 percent rate in the amount greater than $ 228 million and a 95 percent rate in the amount over $ 248 million.

As part of the exchange, Boston acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo, box player Jeter Downs and field receiver Connor Wong.