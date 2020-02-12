The receiver of the Blue Jays, Reese McGuire, arrested and accused of exposure to sexual organs

%MINIFYHTMLb4aef8d290c702ec7573af597020405211% %MINIFYHTMLb4aef8d290c702ec7573af597020405212%

Toronto Blue Jays receiver Reese McGuire was arrested last weekend in Dunedin, Florida, and charged with exposing sex organs in a public parking lot outside a mall, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

%MINIFYHTMLb4aef8d290c702ec7573af597020405213% %MINIFYHTMLb4aef8d290c702ec7573af597020405214%

According to the report, McGuire was inside an SUV when he was allegedly exposed. He is expected to appear at the Criminal Court Complex on March 16 in Clearwater.

%MINIFYHTMLb4aef8d290c702ec7573af597020405215% %MINIFYHTMLb4aef8d290c702ec7573af597020405216%

"Los Azulejos are aware of the recent police incident involving receiver Reese McGuire." The team said in a statement Wednesday. "He has contacted the club and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment further at this time."

McGuire appeared in 44 games during his first two seasons in MLB, all with Toronto. He was selected 14th overall by the Pirates in 2013.