The propaganda of white supremacy in the US UU. It doubled in 2019: ADL | USA news

%MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d311% %MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d312%

The white supremacy propaganda incidents distributed throughout the country increased by more than 120 percent between 2018 and last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which makes 2019 the second consecutive year in which the circulation of material Propaganda has more than doubled.

The Extremism Center of the Anti-Defamation League reported 2,713 cases of propaganda circulated by white supremacist groups, including flyers, posters and banners, compared to 1,214 cases in 2018. The printed propaganda distributed by white supremacist organizations includes dissemination material directly messages of discrimination against Jews, LGBT people and other minority communities, but also articles with their prejudices obscured by a focus on pro-American gauzier images.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d313% %MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d314%

The sharp increase in white supremacy propaganda distribution cases last year follows a jump of more than 180 percent between 2017, the first year that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tracked the distribution of material, and 2018. While 2019 saw propaganda cases circulating university campuses almost double, covering 433 separate campuses in all but seven states, researchers who compiled the data found that 90 percent of campuses saw only one or two rounds of distribution .

%MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d315% %MINIFYHTML3c828faa94744fb9643ff32287d153d316%

Oren Segal, director of the ADL Extremism Center, noted the prominence of a more subtly biased rhetoric in some of the white supremacy materials, emphasizing "patriotism," as a sign that the groups are trying to "make their hate is more palatable for a 2020 Audience. "

By emphasizing the language "about empowerment, without some of the racism and hatred of shameless," Segal said, white supremacists are employing "a tactic to try to take a look at their ideas in a cheap way, and that leads to a new generation of people who are learning how to make sense of these messages. "

Patriot Front

The propaganda incidents tracked for the ADL report, which will be published on Wednesday, cover 49 states and occurred most frequently in 10 states: California, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, Washington and Florida.

The high cases of distributed propaganda last year also occurred when the ADL discovered that white supremacist groups had 20 percent fewer events than in 2018, "preferring not to risk exposing pre-publicized events," according to their report. That marks a markedly visible public presence change that white supremacist organizations organized in 2017, culminating at the Charlottesville, Virginia, rally in that summer, where a white supremacist got into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, 32.

About two-thirds of the total propaganda incidents in the new report date back to a single white supremacist group, Patriot Front, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as "formed by disgruntled members,quot; of the white supremacist organization Vanguard America after Charlottesville meeting.

Students unite against white supremacy at Syracuse University in New York (Maranie Staab / Reuters)

The Anti-Defamation League, founded in 1913 to combat anti-Semitism and other prejudices, has tracked the propaganda of the Patriot Front using messages such as "A nation against the invasion,quot; and "America first." The report to be published on Wednesday found that the Patriot Front played an important role last year by boosting the circulation of white supremacy propaganda on campus through a push directed at universities at the beginning of the school year.

Segal said his group's research can equip community leaders with education to help them reject the messaging efforts of white supremacist groups, including student-directed distribution.

The administrators of the university, Segal said, should speak against the messaging units of the white supremacy, seizing the opportunity "to demonstrate their values ​​and reject the hate messages that may be appearing on their campus."

Several educational institutions where reports of white supremacist propaganda were reported in recent months did exactly that. After the white supremacy material was reported on the campus of Brigham Young University in November, the school tweeted that "it strongly opposes racism in any form and undertakes to promote a culture of safety, kindness, respect and love ".

The school tweeted a specific rejection of the feeling of white supremacy as "sinful,quot; by its owner, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, not to mention the identity of the group behind the propaganda.

While part of the propaganda listed in the Anti-Defamation League report uses indirect messages at the service of an intolerant agenda, the activity of other groups is more openly threatening to Jews and minority groups. The New Jersey European Heritage Association, a smaller white supremacist group founded in 2018, "contains numerous anti-Semitic troops and refers to Jews as & # 39; destroyers & # 39;" in his latest distributed brochure, according to the report.

ADL's online monitoring of the distribution of propaganda is different from its monitoring of the events and attacks of white supremacy, and that monitoring does not include undistributed material such as graffiti, Segal explained.