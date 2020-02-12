The party to run away from Boston? What Tom Brady, the Patriots are thinking as the free agency of QB approaches

The most important story of the offseason will probably end with so much noise when Tom Brady re-signs with New England. But what if the 42-year-old quarterback actually leaves his 20-year-old team and six Super Bowl titles and, to quote Lebron James, takes his talent to Los Angeles or Las Vegas or Tampa Bay?

The effects of the wave would alter the league, starting with the surprised organization of the Patriots looking for a new initial QB for the first time in almost two decades.

Joy would filter through the AFC East, a division that Brady has had. Tom Terrific's new team would immediately rise to the top of the hierarchical order of national television with primetime games galore. Brady himself would feel a pressure different from any other in his historical career, as he would try to validate the belief of another team in him while he learns a new offensive and has a new cast of support.

The New England media would have a picnic to write stories about Brady's departure. The Pats fan base would be analyzing free agents and the incoming draft class like never before with the expectation that coach / general manager Bill Belichick and personnel director Nick Caserio (if he stays) will quickly identify the successor from Brady. They will expect another playoff team in the middle of the transition, and I would also expect the Patriots to adjust in a short time due to the quality of their organization and leadership.

But it is much easier said than done when the main player of the team and the leader in the field are gone.

I have seen firsthand how the environment in an organization changes so dramatically when a Hall of Fame caliber QB ends its long and successful career and moves on. In the case of the Vikings in 1978, it was when Fran Tarkenton, 38, retired after a historic career.

Like Brady, Tarkenton was a gregarious personality who was knowledgeable about the media, always a focal point in the locker room and when the team played at home or away. When Tarkenton left, there was a minor depression between the coaches and the main office for a short period due to the loss of a legendary and charismatic player who had apparently been there forever.

The passionate Viking fan base loved Sir Francis, but they were intrigued by the potential of Tommy Kramer, whom we had recruited in the first round two years earlier as the apparent heir. The Patriots currently don't have that QB on the list, but that can change quickly with free agency and the draft.

It was so strange not to see Tarkenton in his well-known number 10 shirt on the first training ground. There was a year of short-lived but painful adjustment as our streak of three consecutive division titles ended with Kramer throwing 24 interceptions in a 7-9 season. But for the following year, we were back in the playoffs as division champions with a new hero in QB in Two-Minute Tommy (he was so nicknamed by his heroics at the end of the game).

Brady's situation will be interesting to follow as it develops. Unless there is a nod and a nod that we have not heard of, with Brady having strongly indicated to Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft that he will return, Belichick, with his general manager hat, has to watch out for the NFL. the future agents and the talented QB draft class. That dynamic surely has the exploration and training staff energized in a strange way that most of them have never experienced, at least not in New England.

That is the way a team with free agency should be. It may seem unlikely that Brady leaves his cocoon in New England, but if there is a possibility, then the organization has to address it and participate in due diligence. And even if Brady returns, the Pats are likely to write a QB within the first three rounds due to Brady's age.

Meanwhile, in the Brady camp is Don Yee, an outstanding agent who I know well from our past negotiations. Yee is preparing his game plan on how he approaches the Patriots, knowing very well that Kraft will play a leading role with Belichick in the contractual talks about a return to New England. Yee is also ready to assess the interest of a handful of teams that Brady would consider joining, whether for the quality of the support cast or the city.

Yee probably won't mind if the Patriots get a little nervous that Brady might be looking for a change if it results in a bigger offer. Although, with all the gains from his career, the support and wealth of his supermodel Gisele, Brady has had a lower salary in the past compared to other leading QBs so that the Patriots can build a strong team around him. It is likely to happen again if he returns.

There are many examples of famous QB who abandoned their original equipment, and it has rarely worked for the player or his new team. Johnny Unitas from the Jets to the Chargers and Joe Namath from the Jets to the Rams represent the horror stories that lasted only an unfavorable year.

However, we saw Peyton Manning win an MVP league award and a Super Bowl with the Broncos after being thrown by the Colts. And after a failed year with the Jets, Brett Favre led the Vikings to the game for the NFC title before falling to the Saints in the middle of Bountygate. Joe Montana had a good career in Kansas City when he led the Chiefs to the postseason in his two seasons there.

But it cannot be denied that all previous QBs are firmly associated with their original teams, as would be the case if Brady joined a new team.

Brady's fantastic conditioning and nutrition regime has allowed it to last so long. But the facts are that he will be 43 next season, and that he is leaving a mediocre season by his standards. His supporting cast, especially in the open receiver, was a problem and is surely a topic of discussion between Brady, Yee, Belichick and Kraft. How will things be different in 2020 if Brady is back?

While I hope that Brady will stay in New England next season and eventually retire as a Patriot, it would create a lot of excitement if he changed teams. I hope it doesn't happen, because it's probably not the best way for the G.O.A.T. to finish his career

But weirder things have happened in the world of sports, so stay tuned.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.