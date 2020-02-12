The masked singer unmasks Miss Monster

Bow to the Queen of Funk.
Chaka khan it was revealed that she had dressed up as Miss Monster in The masked singerjoin Drew Carey Y little Wayne in the hall of unmasked faces this season.
Nicole Scherzinger I had discovered him earlier in the episode, and I was delighted to see that he was right.
The three remaining singers in group A – Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger – will move on to Super Nine after we see two groups over six battle. That means we are now saying goodbye for six weeks, which is irritating just because we have no idea who the Kangaroo is and we want to know desperately.
As for Turtle and White Tiger, we have some pretty good guesses, which you can see below.
Tonight's track packages changed it and, for the first time in the series, we heard from friends or family of masked singers instead of the singers themselves. Or rather, we hear from friends and family of some of the masked singers. The turtle's clue pack was a message from his ninth grade teacher, whom he apparently recognized once last year, which he felt … bleak. Did the turtle we think is Jesse McCartney really have no other friends or family available for this concert? We would love to know.
See below all the revelations and the biggest clues so far!
Next week, we will meet Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse and Frog.
Getty Images / Greg Gayne / FOX
The robot: Lil Wayne
The first revelation of the season was the biggest star to date: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had many scientific references, including a periodic table, since it had so many platinum records, but the clues were irrelevant. It's hard to confuse that voice.
Getty Images / FOX
The flame
The Llama seems to be a radio comedian (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided that it could not be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. Internet immediately went to Kelsey Grammar, due to Seattle of everything, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who became a flame in The new groove of the emperor…
False images; FOX
Miss Monster: Chaka Khan
Miss Monster is very much in love with Monster / T-Pain, and seems to have struggled to have to look and act in a certain way in public. In the second week, his clues made reference to royalty. In week three, he revealed that he had acted with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the Internet also listen to Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong supposed. Sorry Ken.
Fox
The White tiger
It's official: the White Tiger can't sing, and can only rap. He is clearly huge and probably an athlete, and is a "clam,quot; champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx supposed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that assumption in the second week. Gronk is from the state of New York, is a football champion and "Ice Ice Baby,quot; looks exactly like a song he would sing.
Fox
The turtle
He definitely has some singing skills, and he took things "step by step,quot; while others crashed and burned. He also cooks hamburgers and likes to surf. Or he won the Teen Choice Award. He says that he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together.
It seems that Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has several Teen Choice Awards, was in the Dream Street boy band and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) in The Today Show in 2008. It has to be Jesse McCartney.
Fox
The kangaroo
The kangaroo is hard! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission,quot; she found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to recover. She refers to her thugs and being a survivor, and her little brother is very proud of her.
Many people went immediately to Jordyn Woods, who lost his father recently and then found himself in an unfortunate focus, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn. Nor does it sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel's guesses. She has perplexed us.
Fox
The T-Rex
Fox
Elephant
Fox
The mouse
Fox
The rhinoceros
Fox
Bear
Fox
Kitty
Fox
The Cisne
Fox
The taco
Fox
The banana
Fox
The Frog
Fox
The astronaut
Fox
Night Angel
The masked singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox