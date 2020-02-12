The man who allegedly shot two people on the Metro Transit bus had been civilly committed – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The man accused of shooting two men in a Metro Transit bus last Thursday was civilly committed in September 2019.

Prosecutors accused Malcolm Lessley, 26, of murder and is in jail on bail of two million dollars.

"It's complicated when dealing with someone in the criminal justice system and has a serious mental illness because it's two systems at the same time," said Sue Abderholden.

Abderholden is the executive director of the National Alliance for Mental Illnesses in Minnesota.

She says that here and across the country we are seeing an increase in the number of people who are incompetent to be judged due to mental illness.

"And then, once they are considered incompetent to be judged, there is another stage in which many of those people are really engaged," said Abderholden. "Once you are committed from jail, you have basically 48 hours or so to reach a state facility, usually in Anoka."

Malcom Lessley was found incompetent to continue legal proceedings after being accused of pointing a gun at the head of a taxi driver in 2019.

That was when a judge committed it civilly.

What happened after that is unclear. But prosecutors say he was on a Metro Transit bus on February 6 where he shot and killed a man and seriously injured another.

Sue is now working with lawmakers to try to update the state's civil engagement statue.

"Why do we wait until someone is a danger to themselves or others before we give them help? So, what we want to do is move that help," Abderholden said.

With the aim of making those who need help voluntarily enter treatment.

Abderholden says that lack of insurance, or long waiting times to see a therapist, are other problems that may make it easier for some patients to fall into oblivion.