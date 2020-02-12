The Lake Pepin ice survey helps predict spring shipping – Up News Info

When your mission is to measure ice in an unpredictable river, you need a good platform.

Bill Chelmowski and his 2018 Diamondback Corvette turbocharger pneumatic boat go sailing 15 miles down the ice-covered Lake Pepin.

"The thickest ice I can remember is 34 to 36 inches," Chelmowski said.

Each spring, the Army Corps of Engineers, the St. Paul District inspection team collects ice measurements up and down Pepin Lake. The goal is to see what winter has brought and when spring could begin.

“What we do is go out and drill holes to measure the ice. This provides a good measure for towing companies to understand when the ice is thick enough to break or we lose the ice so they can pass, "Chelmowski said.

These measures help barge companies determine how soon the shipping season can begin.

"They can go through 10 to 12 inches of ice, what they call breaking through the ice," Chelmowski said.

Clearly, we have not yet arrived. In the frozen lake, the auger soars and the thickness gauge drops.

Chelmowski's assistant yells: "two inches of white for a total of 18,quot;.

That is about half the ice depth of the most severe winters of the Mississippi. In fact, Chelmowski's airboat is finding open water in areas normally sealed in ice.

This year we are averaging about 17 inches in the thickest, "Chelmowski said.

On average, the shipping season starts around the third week of March. Predictions made in part by ours, Punxsutawney Bill.

"That depends on mother nature," Chelmowski said.

To track ice thickness data, the US Army Corps of Engineers District of Engineers. UU. St. Paul publishes the information on his website.