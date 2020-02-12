The ‘Klomentum’ is built after Amy Klobuchar’s surprisingly good performance in New Hampshire – Up News Info

– With the New Hampshire vote in the rearview mirror, the Democrats running for president now change their campaign focus to Nevada and South Carolina.

Senator Bernie Sanders won the primaries on Tuesday night, with Pete Buttigieg very close second.

But the surprise of the night was Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. After finishing third, it was as if I was starting over.

%MINIFYHTMLc6f380a569ab4578d0e35da130d22a5c11% %MINIFYHTMLc6f380a569ab4578d0e35da130d22a5c12%

Exit polls showed that 50% of New Hampshire voters decided who to vote in recent days, and of those, 24% went to Klobuchar.

"A third place for Senator Klobuchar was a victory, as interest in her campaign increases," said University of Minnesota professor Kathyrn Pearson.

Klobuchar poured most of its resources in Iowa and New Hampshire. The next contest is the Nevada assemblies on February 22 and the South Carolina primary on February 29. Both states are much more diverse than Iowa and New Hampshire.

Klobuchar has 3% in Nevada polls and 2% in South Carolina.

Last week, the Klobuchar campaign sent Minnesota state senator Melisa Franzen to Nevada to meet with Latino leaders. Franzen is a native of Puerto Rico.

"We were really just trying to get an idea of ​​where people were in terms of who they were supporting," Franzen said. "Many of the initially supported candidates are no longer in the race, so we launched for Amy Klobuchar."

Franzen is confident that Klobuchar will get support.

"As more people realize and learn about Amy Klobuchar and her financial and fiscal policy, I think it attracts many Latinos," said Franzen.

And historically, doing better than expected in New Hampshire can generate subsequent victories.

"If we think of 1992, Bill Clinton, the boy who returned, self-proclaimed, did not win," Pearson said. "But the fact that he did better than expected is what drove him in 1992."

Klobuchar is competing in these more diverse states while receiving renewed attention to the prosecution of Myon Burrell for the 2002 murder of Tyesha Edwards, 11.

Klobuchar offered his strongest statement to date on that topic on Tuesday, asking for a review of the case.