The Italian Senate votes on the trial of migrants by far-right leader Salvini | Italy news

Italian senators will decide on Wednesday if far-right leader Matteo Salvini must face a trial on charges of illegal detention of migrants at sea last year, so he could be jailed for up to 15 years.

A court in Sicily recommended that former Interior Minister Salvini be tried for blocking migrants in a coast guard ship last July.

Under Italian law, ministers cannot be judged for actions taken while they are in office unless a parliamentary committee approves.

A simple majority of 319 senators is required, and the result of the vote is expected around 18:00 GMT, if not before.

Salvini had refused to allow 116 rescued migrants to leave the Gregoretti coast guard's boat, where they had been languishing for roughly a week in difficult conditions, until an agreement was reached with other European states to receive them.

A Catania court accused him of "abuse of power,quot; by blocking them on board from July 27 to 31, 2019, and illegally detaining them.

Salvini insists that the decision was not his, but had the support of the government and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Prosecutors in Sicily opened an investigation into the conditions on board the ship, where many immigrants shared a bathroom.

On July 25, the Gregoretti took on board 140 immigrants who were rescued trying to make the dangerous crossing from Libya, devastated by war, to Europe, the same day that 110 immigrants drowned on the Libyan coast.

Some migrants who needed urgent medical attention were taken from the coast guard's ship, but 116 of them remained trapped on board for almost a week.

According to the constitution of Italy, Parliament can block legal proceedings if lawmakers feel that the minister was doing his job and in the national interest.

& # 39; I can't wait & # 39;

Salvini has repeatedly said he wants to spend the day in court, and most parties have said they will vote for him to go to trial.

"I will go to the Senate absolutely quiet," Salvini said Monday. "Clearly, the request to be judged will pass."

The Salvini League party joined a coalition government as a minor partner of the Five Star Movement (M5S) in 2018, but gained popularity largely thanks to its tough anti-immigrant stance.

Salvini lost power in the summer after breaking a coalition with the M5S, but retains strong leadership in opinion polls.

"I can't wait to go to court and look the judge in the eye and explain that defending the borders of my country was my right and duty and not a crime," Salvini said.

The "closed ports,quot; policy of the then Minister of Interior, aimed at stopping the arrival of immigrants from Libya, saw his popularity increase.

Italy has long complained that its European partners have abandoned it to deal only with migrant arrivals.

The interior minister may limit or prohibit the entry or transit through the waters of Italy for reasons of public safety, except in cases involving military ships or vessels in non-commercial government service.