The investor of & # 39; Shark Tank & # 39; Daymond John believes that Kim Kardashian will be president

When asked about his opinion about the television star who is running for a position and his chances of winning an election, the founder of FUBU lists some of the reasons why Kim is a perfect candidate to be POTUS.

Kim Kardashian He has been actively helping others when it comes to prison reform and is attending classes to become a lawyer, and that seems to impress Daymond john. The inverter of "Shark tank"He even shares in a new interview that he believes that"keeping up with the Kardashians"Star may be the president of the United States someday.

When asked about his opinion about the television star who is running for a position and his chances of winning an election, the founder of FUBU responded to TMZ: "Listen, I think Kim could be president. She went ahead and released Alice (Marie Johnson) from jail, she worked with the president, she will receive additional education … "

The businessman continued saying of the wife of Kanye west, "In the palm of your hand, you can touch 200 million people and maybe in eight years, you will have 500 million, 600 million (followers). You have LGBT in your family, you have mixed relationships in your family, you have a full family of women. She doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, doesn't do anything else and people feel they know her. "

While what Daymond said made sense, Kim previously shared that he had no desire to run for president. Speaking to Van Jones of CNN, "Oh, I don't think that's in my mind," he said. "I guess you never say never, but that won't be like & # 39; Kim is running! & # 39; That's not where I am, what I'm going for. I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people simply put aside their personal feelings and talk about issues that really have to be discussed, then much more can be done. "

Kim, passionate about criminal justice reform, doubled the sentiment in a March 2019 interview with the New York Times in which she said, "No, I don't think so," when asked if she would consider being a president. SKIMS added: "It is probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don't think it's for me."