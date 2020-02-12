The injury of the Canadiens captain, Shea Weber, does not jeopardize his career but remains significant

%MINIFYHTML4620ad071e35a797207c159446821c9a11% %MINIFYHTML4620ad071e35a797207c159446821c9a12%

Contrary to previous reports, the future of Shea Weber's hockey game is apparently not in doubt.

The captain of the Montreal Canadiens was a trending topic early Wednesday after former television analyst Nick Kypreos reported that Weber's ongoing injury problem could be a season finale and question his career. Weber has been on the injured reserve since February 6 with what the Canadians called a "lower body injury," leaving plenty of room to speculate on the extent of the 34-year-old defender's illness.

It was hours before the Canadians issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, announcing that Weber had suffered a sprained left ankle that would keep him out for four to six weeks.

"Shea Weber underwent a reassessment of her left ankle by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson today in Green Bay, Wisconsin," the statement said. "This evaluation took place after the swelling in the ankle had decreased."

The team added that Weber is expected to recover fully from the injury, which he suffered in a game against the New Jersey Devils on February 4.

The announcement of the Canadiens is surely good news for fans of the Canadiens who may have feared the worst after the Kypreos tweet, in which the long-time expert quoted sources that said the Weber season "was probably over and your future in question. "

Weber himself was "very upset,quot; with the report, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

A representative of the Canadians informed me that the team received the update on Shea Weber at the beginning of this stern after he left his appointment with Dr. Anderson and that Weber was very disgusted to see speculations about his career in danger. Everything was not conclusive b4 today. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 12, 2020

Engels added that Canadians and Weber they were "extremely relieved,quot; to receive good news about the health of the seven-time All-Star.