"The Hunt,quot; will be released in theaters after the shootings delayed the initial opening – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A controversial film that involves a deadly and politically hidden game is finally reaching theaters.

Universal will launch "The Hunt,quot; on March 13, six months after it was removed from theaters before its opening scheduled for September 2019 after the shootings in Texas and Ohio.

%MINIFYHTMLdb95628eded69c7c7a3133bfceba23e813% %MINIFYHTMLdb95628eded69c7c7a3133bfceba23e814%

The studio then canceled the initial release of the movie.

%MINIFYHTMLdb95628eded69c7c7a3133bfceba23e815% %MINIFYHTMLdb95628eded69c7c7a3133bfceba23e816%

The movement is described as a satirical thriller that shows elites kidnapping and hunting the so-called "deplorable,quot;, a term coined by Hillary Clinton for President Trump's supporters.