The growing population of Egypt reaches 100 million | News

Egypt's rapidly growing population has reached 100 million, its statistics agency said Tuesday, presenting a pressing problem for a country already overloaded with limited resources.

The figure is an increase of 7 million since the publication of the results of the last census in 2017. The population of Egypt has tripled since 1960, with the annual growth rate in 1987 at almost 2.8 percent.

The North African country retains its position as the most populous Arab nation and the third most populous country in Africa behind Ethiopia and Nigeria.

A counter installed above the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) dialed nine digits for the first time, the agency said.

A baby is born in Egypt approximately every 17.9 seconds, the body of statistics calculated.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said at a cabinet meeting last week that "population growth is the biggest challenge facing the state … and it affects national security."

The vast majority of the country's population is packed with urban areas around the Nile, about 7 percent of the territory of Egypt.

The lifeline, which Egypt shares with Sudan and Ethiopia, critically provides about 97 percent of Egypt's water needs.

Young population

As with most Arab countries, Egypt has a youth population with just over 60 percent under 30 years.

Around 10 million Egyptians live abroad, most of them in the Gulf in search of better economic opportunities. Their remittances have become an important source of income for Egypt.

Nearly a third of Egyptians live below the poverty line, according to CAPMAS figures published last year.

The unemployment rate is around 10 percent, and millions lead precarious lives often without social protection in the informal economy.