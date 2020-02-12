The future is being swept away after these disturbing and sad details about the surface of his 17-year-old son

While Future is busy dealing with problems created by his many baby moms and his ongoing relationship with Lori Harvey, the rapper's firstborn, who shares with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Smith, has also been in the headlines.

According to recent information, Jakobi Wilburn, 17, was arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gang activities.

The teenager was arrested last month because it was discovered that he was carrying an unreported firearm, which had his serial number crossed out.

After the arrest, the youth will face charges of criminal search, gang activity and alteration of the identification number of a weapon.

Reports indicate that only one of the charges, for being a member of a criminal group, could lead him to a sentence of five to twenty years in prison.

At the moment, it is unknown when Wilburn will have to appear in court, but although he still has four years to turn 21, he will be tried as an adult according to the laws of Georgia, which allow 17-year-olds will be accused as adults.

In addition, the young man apparently cannot benefit from having a famous father, since it was reported that his defense would be carried out by a public defender because it was determined that the teenager was "destitute,quot; since his income was taken under the account and not the from his popular father.

Currently, there is no information if Wilburn has already contacted Future.

One person had this reaction to the news: "I am not surprised, it is sad to say," that child cries for years. It's just so much that your mother can do. "

Another commentator said: "It is known that Future does not care for her children. Ciara even said it … I do not understand why a woman could love someone like that."

This follower wrote: “This is the SON MOME I HATE Future, this is the Future SON that they NEVER do, this is the SON who is a PUBLIC school who tried to have Future spend time and change their school 🏫 as I said before Only Future do For CHILDREN in the public light for CLOUT, Future has eight children who DOES NOT see or spend time with ANY of these children (Laura Harvey thinks she is special (uuuummm NO) as a woman, she would NEVER take Future seriously eight children (li boy goodbye ".

The future has many family problems to handle.



