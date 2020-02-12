The future asks that child support be reduced as allegedly Baby Baby Eliza Reign requests temporary support

Future may be admitting paternity in her case against the alleged baby mom, Eliza Reign, after she asked the court for a temporary support order while continuing her legal battle.

The story was originally reported by Bossip, who says the request was submitted last week.

It has been an uphill battle for Eliza, who has always maintained that Future is her daughter's father. Eliza sued the rapper last year to determine her paternity and for a child support order.

Last week, Future filed court documents requesting a probation hearing on his motion for a gag order in the alleged case of paternity of baby mother Eliza Reign against him.

Eliza insists that Future is her son's father and even had a DNA test recently with Future's other supposed baby mom, Cindy Parker, to prove that her children are siblings.

The request to reduce payments could mean that the rapper is finally accepting that Eliza Reign's daughter is his.