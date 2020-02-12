The current state of the game in the presidential race 2020 – Up News Info

– Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar finished a strong third place in the New Hampshire presidential primaries.

We are now in the next contests, including the Democratic primary in Minnesota next month.

What can we expect? Here is a sample of the types of ads you will see, like this one from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, which addresses all the issues that most concern Minnesota Democrats:

Great tax exemptions for the rich, while the middle class continues to struggle. That is what happens when billionaires can control the system. Our campaign is funded by the workers of this country. Those are the people I will represent. No more tax exemptions for billionaires. We will create medical care for all people and create up to 20 million well-paid jobs. To save this planet. I'm Bernie Sanders and I approve this message because we need an economy that works for all of us, not just for the rich taxpayers of the campaign.

Sanders' announcement reflects the three main concerns of the Minnesota Democrats in 2020, according to surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Cook Political Report:

Climate change: 32%

Health care: 31%

Economy: 9%

Sanders won Minnesota four years ago, and today he can be the liberal favorite.

But moderate Democrats like Klobuchar are not enrolling in their Medicare for All health plan. Klobuchar finished third in New Hampshire behind Sanders and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, where 58% of New Hampshire voters said "no,quot; to a single government health plan.

Then, in Minnesota in 2020, polls show that Republicans (59%) and Democrats (57%) are more motivated this election year than four years ago.

The three main motivators for all voters:

Defeat President Trump: 18%

Civic Duty: 11%

President Trump's re-election: 9%

