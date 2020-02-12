The coronavirus figure in China exceeds 1,300, as Hubei reports 242 deaths | News

%MINIFYHTMLfdca8f524fcc80221dcb299d9585be7311% %MINIFYHTMLfdca8f524fcc80221dcb299d9585be7312%

Health officials in the central province of Hubei, in China, reported that 242 more people died from the coroanvirus, COVID-19, on Wednesday, which raised the death toll in the country to more than 1,300.

The province's health commission also repeated a great leap in new cases, saying Another 14,840 cases were detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, during the 24-hour period until midnight on Wednesday (16:00 GMT).

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLfdca8f524fcc80221dcb299d9585be7313% %MINIFYHTMLfdca8f524fcc80221dcb299d9585be7314%

The commission said it had begun to include cases diagnosed through new clinical methods.

%MINIFYHTMLfdca8f524fcc80221dcb299d9585be7315% %MINIFYHTMLfdca8f524fcc80221dcb299d9585be7316%

China's national health commission is expected to provide an update on infections across the country shortly.

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases of the virus and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei. There have been two deaths outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and one in the philippines.

More to come …