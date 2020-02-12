The Conners Airs Live episode on both coasts with real-time results from New Hampshire Elementary

On Tuesday night, the cast and crew of The Conners He filmed two separate live episodes for the east and west coast. And, during both broadcasts of the episode entitled "Live From Landford," they were able to include real news images and real-time results from the New Hampshire primary.

According to The Hollywood reporter, they filmed the first live show at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time for food on the east coast, and used three pieces: the living room of the Conners, its kitchen and the Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita.

There were 14 cameras and 12 camera operators, along with producers who controlled the primary results and added them to the teleprompter for the actors. There was also a television sitting in the Conners living room that broadcast a live ABC News broadcast, while Mark (Ames McNamara) watched the results of a school project.

During the commercial breaks, the producers informed McNamara about the political comment he needed to add to the script, which included a comment about Andrew Yang who suspended his campaign and Bernie Sanders was in the lead.

The lines were also added to the teleprompter that was sitting next to the television, but could not be seen by the television audience. Together with McNamara, stars Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Emma Kenney had their own updated political lines to add to the conversation.

After the first race, Gilbert and his on-screen brother Michael Fishman enjoyed crashing the five, while McNamara ran around the set hugging crew members and clenching his fists. Then, they released the audience during the two-hour break between the first and second recording, and a second audience entered.

The West Coast version of the live episode had a short delay due to an ABC News update on the New Hampshire primary. The cast and crew did not hear the news until the ten-second countdown was activated. Fortunately, it was only a small inconvenience, and they were ready to start when they were counted a second time only two minutes later.

The second episode was aired after Sanders was declared the winner, so they could add new jokes that were not part of the first live broadcast.

"Bernie won, but it could be Russian piracy because Putin is in second place," was a joke that was added. There were also benchmarks about a possible second place of Amy Klobuchar and the poor performance of Elizabeth Warren.

New episodes of The Conners Air on Tuesday nights on ABC.



