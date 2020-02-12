The cast of Sabrina the teenage witch meets 17 years after the final

Talk about a fascinating moment!

Before there was the The chilling adventures of Sabrina, there was Sabrina the teenage witch. And the original cast recently had a meeting to celebrate the show, which ended in April 2003.

Melissa Joan HartHe shared an incredible photo of the cast on his Instagram this week that he showed her posing with his former castmates. In the photo they are Nate richert (Harvey Kinkle), Elisa Donovan (Morgan Cavanaugh), Jenna Leigh Green (Libby Chessler), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie King), Trevor Lissauer (Miles Goodman), China shavers (Dreama) Curtis Andersen (Gordy) and Tara Strong (Molly Dolly)

Unfortunately, Aunts Hilda and Zelda Spellman (a.k.a. Caroline rhea Y Beth broderick) They are not in the group shot, nor Nick bakay, who expressed Salem the cat. But this meeting was still magical!

As Hart wrote in his caption, "Last night was a #woohoo night! 100 members of our cast and crew gathered to spend some informal time and remember all the things of the 90s, Magic and fill the gaps in the past 17 years,quot;. harveyandsabrinaforever #sabrinatheteenagewitch #reunion ".