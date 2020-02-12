The cast of Sabrina the teenage witch meets 17 years after the final

Abc / Viacom / Kobal / Shutterstock
Talk about a fascinating moment!
Before there was the The chilling adventures of Sabrina, there was Sabrina the teenage witch. And the original cast recently had a meeting to celebrate the show, which ended in April 2003.
Melissa Joan HartHe shared an incredible photo of the cast on his Instagram this week that he showed her posing with his former castmates. In the photo they are Nate richert (Harvey Kinkle), Elisa Donovan (Morgan Cavanaugh), Jenna Leigh Green (Libby Chessler), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie King), Trevor Lissauer (Miles Goodman), China shavers (Dreama) Curtis Andersen (Gordy) and Tara Strong (Molly Dolly)
Unfortunately, Aunts Hilda and Zelda Spellman (a.k.a. Caroline rhea Y Beth broderick) They are not in the group shot, nor Nick bakay, who expressed Salem the cat. But this meeting was still magical!
As Hart wrote in his caption, "Last night was a #woohoo night! 100 members of our cast and crew gathered to spend some informal time and remember all the things of the 90s, Magic and fill the gaps in the past 17 years,quot;. harveyandsabrinaforever #sabrinatheteenagewitch #reunion ".
Before the party, Hart shared a photo of a Entertainment Weekly photo session that caused this meeting.
As he wrote in his legend, "Something is getting ready for tonight! Don't get too excited because it's a small intimate party for the team and the cast of Sabrina, but we promise to share some fun pics of the night! I can!" I can't wait to catch up with my friends from the funniest 7 years of my life. It has been 17 years since we finished and a meeting is very exaggerated. #sabrinatheteenagewitch #SquidRocks ".
The last time the world received a gift Sabrina the meeting was in 2018, when Hart, Broderick, Rhea and Richert joined Netflix to send Kiernan Shipka and the rest of the CHAOS throw your "best witches,quot;.
As Hart said in the Instagram video: "So tomorrow, the The chilling adventures of Sabrina falls on Netflix. And I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, also known as the new Sabrina Spellman. By the way, from one Sabrina to the other … if you ever have the option to choose between a broom and a vacuum cleaner, choose the vacuum cleaner. "
And then, the O.G. Harvey Kinkle enters saying: "I just wanted to say hello to the new Harvey, Ross Lynch. I hear the new Sabrina It's more scary and quite twisted. I'm supporting you friend. Stay alive!"
When Rhea intervened, "I just want to say the best witches for Lucy Davis for being aunt Hilda 2.0. And now I can be Etta Candy. I am very excited. I can't wait to see the The chilling adventures of Sabrina".
For his part, Broderick told Miranda Otto, "I can't tell you how excited I am to see the new The chilling adventures of Sabrina. And looking at Otto, I warn you all the best. "
We need a crossing to occur immediately.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML82225d1e300ff1910387b5aad35b542317%