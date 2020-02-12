The cast of Malang saw a party together at the residence of Aditya Roy Kapur



The latest release of Mohit Suri, Malang, has had good results at the box office. The film has Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu playing the crucial roles and the romantic thriller released last Friday. Malang is a story about four people who love to kill people for their respective reasons, the audience likes the film because of the ardent chemistry of Aditya and Disha, as well as the beauty with which it was filmed.



Last night, the cast of Malang joined Mohit Suri to celebrate and celebrate the success of the film. We got in touch with Disha Patani, Ellie AvRam, Kunal Kemmu and Mohit Suri in the residence of Aditya Roy Kapur while everyone gathered and celebrated until the wee hours of the morning. Check out the images below.