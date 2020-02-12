The boy in a wheelchair is hypnotized by an ad with a boy like him

The world of Facebook Ollie
The representation is important.
A boy named Oliver He had the surprise of his life this month when he was represented in an advertisement at Target for the first time in his life. According to the Facebook page Ollie & # 39; s World, Oliver is a young child who was diagnosed with caudal regression syndrome (sacral agenesis) on his mother's routine 18-week ultrasound. Since then, Oliver has spent his life in a wheelchair, but during a recent trip to Target, he could enjoy learning that he is not alone.
"Thank you Target! Today Oliver stopped me in his tracks and turned around to see this picture he saw!" The post on his public Facebook page read. "He looked at him in amazement! He recognized another boy like him, smiling and laughing at an exhibition at Target."
The post continued: "Oliver sees children every day, but he never sees children like him. This was incredible! I am so happy that other children who pass by with their parents see it! There is a lot of approach Representing diversity, but representing people with disabilities is just as important!
But wait, this gets even better. After initially posting on the page, it took off like wildfire on the Internet. Since the initial publication was written on February 4, it has received more than a thousand comments and twenty-three thousand shares on Facebook. Thanks to the power of the internet, the guy who appeared in the target ad saw the post.
"This post was shared so much that it reached the family and the child on the Target screen," said the updated image. "Thank you Colton in Massachusetts for making a difference !! "It's always nice to see that the power of the Internet works forever.
Keep fighting the good fight, Oliver and Colton!
