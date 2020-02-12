The boy in a wheelchair is hypnotized by an ad with a boy like him

The representation is important.

%MINIFYHTMLb30805689d8c0d2e9811dfb2004e0bd013% %MINIFYHTMLb30805689d8c0d2e9811dfb2004e0bd014%

A boy named Oliver He had the surprise of his life this month when he was represented in an advertisement at Target for the first time in his life. According to the Facebook page Ollie & # 39; s World, Oliver is a young child who was diagnosed with caudal regression syndrome (sacral agenesis) on his mother's routine 18-week ultrasound. Since then, Oliver has spent his life in a wheelchair, but during a recent trip to Target, he could enjoy learning that he is not alone.

%MINIFYHTMLb30805689d8c0d2e9811dfb2004e0bd015% %MINIFYHTMLb30805689d8c0d2e9811dfb2004e0bd016%

"Thank you Target! Today Oliver stopped me in his tracks and turned around to see this picture he saw!" The post on his public Facebook page read. "He looked at him in amazement! He recognized another boy like him, smiling and laughing at an exhibition at Target."

The post continued: "Oliver sees children every day, but he never sees children like him. This was incredible! I am so happy that other children who pass by with their parents see it! There is a lot of approach Representing diversity, but representing people with disabilities is just as important!