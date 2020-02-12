The best offers of the sale of Amazon Presidents Day 2020

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Looking to get smart home technology and laptop technology deals this Presidents Day weekend? Well, look no further. Amazon is getting up to 40% off Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Kindle tablets and more during the President's Day Sale 2020, plus FREE SHIPPING for more than $ 25 or with Amazon Prime.

And not only Amazon products are for sale. You can get deals on Apple AirPods and save $ 50 on Fitbit trackers too!

See five offers that we are adding to our carts soon.