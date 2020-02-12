The best offers of the sale of Amazon Presidents Day 2020

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
Looking to get smart home technology and laptop technology deals this Presidents Day weekend? Well, look no further. Amazon is getting up to 40% off Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Kindle tablets and more during the President's Day Sale 2020, plus FREE SHIPPING for more than $ 25 or with Amazon Prime.
And not only Amazon products are for sale. You can get deals on Apple AirPods and save $ 50 on Fitbit trackers too!
See five offers that we are adding to our carts soon.
Apple AirPods with charging case
The new Apple H1 headphone chip offers high quality audio and voice and a faster wireless connection to your devices. Features include: easy setup for all your Apple devices; automatically turned on, automatically connected; uninterrupted switching between devices; quick access to Siri saying "Hello Siri,quot;; charges quickly in the case; andcase can be charged with the lightning connector. Did we mention that it is for sale? Adjust it!
Fitbit Charge 3 physical activity tracker
This Fitbit model is number 1 in Amazon sales in activity trackers enabled for applications. Available in black and an elegant blue-gray / rose gold combo, this is Fitbit's most advanced tracker to date. It tracks heart rate, activity and sleep 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, is waterproof and has a touch screen for call and application alerts. And yes, now you have a $ 50 discount!
