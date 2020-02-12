The Bella twins are planning an epic revelation of baby gender: Nikki and Brie are pregnant!

%MINIFYHTML3c681480395d2d7d944e8805206c870611% %MINIFYHTML3c681480395d2d7d944e8805206c870612%

The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie are pregnant and plan an epic revelation of baby gender, according to a new Life & Style report published on February 17, 2020. The sisters made headlines with their surprise pregnancies and, according to reports , your due dates are separated by two weeks. There is nothing to indicate that the Bella Twins planned to get pregnant at the same time and the coincidental moment makes fans see twice as much. As twins tend to skip a generation, there seems to be no indication that the sisters are pregnant with twins. Both Nikki and Brie Bella published statements to People magazine on January 29, 2020, announcing their pregnancies.

Here is the statement that the sisters published. Brie spoke first, followed by Nikki.

“Wait, are the twins pregnant at the same time? People will think it's a joke. We are both shocked. People will think we planned it, but you really can't plan pregnancy! " %MINIFYHTML3c681480395d2d7d944e8805206c870613% %MINIFYHTML3c681480395d2d7d944e8805206c870614% “(It was) a total surprise. It even took me a good week to come to an agreement like, "Oh my God, I'm pregnant." I'm not ready for that. "

You can see a behind-the-scenes pregnancy photo shoot that people did with the Bella Twins in the following video player.

According to the question of Life and Style, the twins will plan an epic revelation of the baby's gender, however, it is not clear if they will have a baby shower set and if they will do it in their baby shower.

Fans are also excited when WWE announced that both Bella Twins will be included in the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition, Nikki Bella, who expects her first child with Artem Chigvintsev, the two plan to marry soon.

Brie Bella already has a daughter with Bryan Danielson, a three-year-old girl who will soon be. The couple announced that they had been trying to conceive and wanted another baby, but for Nikki, the pregnancy was a big surprise.

This is not the first time that famous sisters get pregnant together. The world was surprised when it became known that Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were all pregnant together. The beautiful part of the Bella Twins that have their babies so close is that cousins ​​will share an incredibly close bond, just like their mothers.

Are you waiting for the gender reveal and Bella Twins baby shower?



