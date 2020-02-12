The battle for the Idlib of Syria is explained in 400 words | Battle for Idlib News

%MINIFYHTML823bae9a93a3cf35f273f6eb34f5aad611% %MINIFYHTML823bae9a93a3cf35f273f6eb34f5aad612%

The war in Syria, now in its ninth year, has witnessed another escalation as the Syrian government and its allies have launched a campaign against opposition-controlled areas in the northwest of the country.

In recent years, when the Syrian government and allied forces seized opposition-controlled territory across the country, hundreds of thousands of civilians and opposition fighters from those areas were transported by bus to the Idlib province.

Parts of The provinces of Idlib and Aleppo are now the first line of battle between the Syrian armed opposition groups, some of which have the support of Turkey, and the forces backed by Russia and Iran loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which is pressing to regain control of the whole country.

The government has tried to take control of the M5 strategic highway, which crosses the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib and was once an important commercial route linking Aleppo with Damascus and the south of the country.

Idlib is also located next to the province of Latakia, a Syrian government stronghold that houses the Russian military air base Hmeimim.

In 2018, the advance of government forces in Idlib stopped when Turkey and Russia agreed to create a demilitarized zone in the province from which some opposition groups would withdraw.

But in April 2019, the government launched a military offensive backed by Russian air power in oppositional positions in the region. Although several cease-fire were agreed in the summer, they quickly collapsed and in December the forces loyal to Damascus launched a new air and ground campaign.

The conflict escalated further earlier this month when several Syrian military forces were killed by Syrian government forces, which prompted an Ankara military response.

The province of Idlib currently houses more than three million people, most of whom are internally displaced. According to the United Nations, the latest push has forced more than 700,000 people to leave their homes, most of whom have fled to camps along the sealed border with Turkey.

Humanitarian workers have warned that the humanitarian situation in the overcrowded border area has become serious. There are about one million Syrian refugees living near the border, with internally displaced persons camps already at full capacity. The UN warned of an impending "humanitarian catastrophe."