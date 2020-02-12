The battered Britain is warned to prepare for Dennis the Menace & # 39; in danger of death & # 39;

Travelers fight snowstorm conditions again this morning as Britain prepares for the Dennis storm this weekend.

With many still recovering from the winds and downpours of Storm Ciara, the last thing we all need is more bad weather. But forecasters warn that Britain faces another beating, with the arrival of the fourth storm of the season.

It will arrive in the United Kingdom less than a week after Ciara brought 97 mph winds, up to seven inches of rain, floods and left more than 20,000 people without power.

Today, Cumbria, Northumberland and vast swathes of Scotland have been warned of "snowstorm conditions,quot; by the Meteorological Office, as snowfall is combined with strong winds.

The regions are subject to a yellow weather warning with up to 10 cm of snow forecast in the highest parts, while Northern Ireland could see more snowfall, meteorologists said.

A man died after being struck by a tree that fell yesterday morning, becoming the fourth weather-related death in recent days.

The dog walker was struck by the tree while he was at Black Wood in Woolton, Liverpool, Merseyside police said.

A runner runs through the snow near the town of Lees in Greater Manchester this morning, when cold weather hit northern England in the wake of the Ciara storm

Snow on fields and roads around Princetown on top of Dartmoor, Devon, where snow fell yesterday on high ground

A Royal Mail worker tries to push a delivery van stuck on a snow-covered road in Nenthead, Cumbria, with more bad weather ravaging the country

The three-day forecast in the United Kingdom shows another wet and windy week before the storm Dennis attacks the weekend

An image sent by a reader that shows the snow that falls in Northumberland. Today more snow and ice are expected

A weather warning was issued for all of England, apart from the far north, and Wales between noon and the end of Saturday.

The Meteorological Office said: & # 39; The Dennis storm will bring very strong winds and interruption potential to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday. Bursts of 50 mph are expected indoors, with around 60 mph in some places.

& # 39; Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, there are likely to be gusts of 60-70 mph. This will be accompanied by heavy rains sometimes.

The Meteorological Office issued a new warning yesterday for heavy rains during the Dennis storm, which lasted between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

One to three inches of rain is forecast.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Meteorological Office, said: "Although Dennis storm is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, the disruption is still likely."

Yesterday, 57 flood warnings and 161 less severe flood alerts remained in place, even in central York.

Emergency services attend a scene in Woolton Woods, Liverpool, where a dog walker in his sixties was struck by the fall of a tree branch yesterday morning. He was later pronounced dead

The family of the dog walker, who put flowers in the place tonight, was too upset to comment and has not yet been identified.

Yesterday there was a big wave crashing in front of the Blackpool Tower and the pier while the storm continued to hit the area.

A van driver left the road near Alston in Durham County when the severe weather of strong winds, snow and ice hit northern England yesterday

A woman makes her way through the flood water while the waters of the Ouse River passing through York break the banks of the river yesterday

It is believed that around 730 properties have been affected by floods in recent days, the Environment Agency said, as it warned of a wetter climate when Dennis takes control.

Caroline Douglass, the agency's flood service manager, said: "River and surface water flooding is possible from Saturday to Sunday due to storm Dennis and we are advising people to verify the risk of flooding and stay safe. on the coast or when walking or driving near swollen rivers. "

A new rain band will be extended east on Friday. The stormy forecast comes when a snow layer fell in southern Devon yesterday, with winter scenes in Princetown, Dartmoor.

Further north, there were snowfalls in Alston, Durham County, and Nenthead, Cumbria, as well as up to two inches in the surrounding mountains.

Three other people died during the Ciara storm: a 58-year-old man whose car was hit by a tree on the A33 in Hampshire on Sunday, a 50-year-old man who struggled while at a dive party on the west coast of Scotland near Oban, and a 77-year-old man who fell in icy conditions in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The Ciara storm also left at least 400 people suffering from problems with drinking water in Cumbria, after damage to a 330-foot section of water pipes.

Affected residents were warned yesterday not to drink or clean with tap water, but that they would be provided with free bottled water.