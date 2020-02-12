The Backstreet Boys think Justin Timberlake won't meet with NSYNC

Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock
Have Justin Timberlakesaid goodbye goodbye to work with NSYNC again?
It's been almost seven years since the five members of the beloved boy band of the 90s took the stage all together. Since acting as a group at the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 in honor of Timberlake, the five stars appeared in Ellen Degeneres& # 39; daytime talk show and the last time they met publicly for their star ceremony of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, although their public meetings have been scarce in the intervening and subsequent years. In 2016 Throw bass explained that they had not been invited to their 2012 wedding to Jessica Biel because he wanted to avoid the show of an NSYNC meeting, although they did attend his engagement party.
When the group surprised fans in Coachella in 2019 by joining Ariana Grande On stage, Timberlake had to get lost as a result of his world tour at that time.
"What do you think Justin seems to do nothing with the NSYNC guys," he says Andy Cohen he asked alley boys Tuesdays Watch what happens live. The 90s group has continued to make music and spinning together since their debut album in 1996.
"If you were in NSYNC, how would you feel about what is happening there because you seem to want to tour," Cohen added.
"That is a loaded question,quot; Nick carter He said with a laugh. While the group was on tour for the last time in 2002, Timberlake has never publicly rejected the idea of traveling with them again.
"Obviously it would be huge if everyone were together,quot; Kevin Richardson said. "I think he has things in terms of career as an actor and things he wants to do, but he has achieved almost everything he can as a solo artist, so I think it will happen one day."
Carter noted that they had traveled with New children in the block without Kevin and thanked the idea of traveling with the other four members of NSYNC.
However, as Brian Littrell Recognized, these are the challenges that can arise when being in a group.
"I have a 17 year old son and I encourage him to go alone, because I know that being in a group is difficult," he said.
But there is also a lot of love between them and their fellow banders.
"What happened with us and with NSYNC: we were brothers. We were in different teams. It was a healthy competition," Richardson explained. He added: "Everything was love between us individually."
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.