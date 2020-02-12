The Backstreet Boys think Justin Timberlake won't meet with NSYNC

Have Justin Timberlakesaid goodbye goodbye to work with NSYNC again?

It's been almost seven years since the five members of the beloved boy band of the 90s took the stage all together. Since acting as a group at the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 in honor of Timberlake, the five stars appeared in Ellen Degeneres& # 39; daytime talk show and the last time they met publicly for their star ceremony of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, although their public meetings have been scarce in the intervening and subsequent years. In 2016 Throw bass explained that they had not been invited to their 2012 wedding to Jessica Biel because he wanted to avoid the show of an NSYNC meeting, although they did attend his engagement party.

When the group surprised fans in Coachella in 2019 by joining Ariana Grande On stage, Timberlake had to get lost as a result of his world tour at that time.

"What do you think Justin seems to do nothing with the NSYNC guys," he says Andy Cohen he asked alley boys Tuesdays Watch what happens live. The 90s group has continued to make music and spinning together since their debut album in 1996.