The Angrezi Medium trailer will be out tomorrow

Angrezi Medium will mark Irrfan's return to the big screen publication on cancer treatment. Although the actor successfully completed the filming of Angrezi Medium, he has announced that he will not be promoted. The shooting of Angrezi Medium began in Udaipur, and the crew then fired in London and Mumbai. Today, Irrfan shared a moving note in which he announced that the movie trailer will be out tomorrow.

In the video, Irrfan's voice is reproduced in several shots of the film, Irrfan can be heard telling his fans that he was able to promote the film due to his health problems. He said: "Angrezi Medium mere liye buhut khaas hai .. sach maniye, meri dil ki khawish thi ki iss film ko utni hee pyaar is promoted karo jitni pyaar se hum logo ne banaya hai lekin merely sharer mein kuch unwanted mehman baithe hue hai join vartalap chal raha hai. Jaisa bhi hoga aapko iqtelah kar di jaayegi ".

He added: "Kahawat hai, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, bolne while acha lagta hai par sach mein jab zindagi aapke haath mein neembu thamati hai na toh shikanji banana buhut mushkil ho jaata hai … lekin aapke pass aur choice bhi kya hai positive rehne ke alawa Hume iss film ko ussi positivity ke saath banaya hai .. yeh film aapko hasaegi, rolaegi, sikhaye aur phir hasaegi … be kind to each other … and yes, wait for me .. . "