The actress & # 39; Goblin & # 39; Go Soo Jung passed away at 24

According to reports, the South Korean actress, who also appeared in the BTS video & # 39; & # 39; With Seoul & # 39; & # 39 ;, she was buried in a private service attended by family and friends.

Actress Go Soo Jung, who appeared on South Korea's hit TV show "Goblin," died at age 24.

The death of the screen star was confirmed by his agency Story J Company, who said in a statement: "We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her bright smile that illuminated the world. Please, wish her a safe passage." She reportedly died on February 7 (20) of a chronic illness.

Jung was buried on February 9 in a private service attended by family and friends.

While he was best known for starring in "Goblin," also known as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," in 2016, Jung also appeared in the television drama "Soljon & # 39; s Perjury."

In addition, she appeared on BTS (Bangtan boys) "With Seoul" video, which the K-pop band released to promote the capital of South Korea. In the video, which accompanied the free song, Jung was seen enjoying the views of the city.

