The actress & # 39; Goblin & # 39; Go Soo Jung passed away at 24

According to reports, the South Korean actress, who also appeared in the BTS video & # 39; & # 39; With Seoul & # 39; & # 39 ;, she was buried in a private service attended by family and friends.

Up News Info –

Actress Go Soo Jung, who appeared on South Korea's hit TV show "Goblin," died at age 24.

The death of the screen star was confirmed by his agency Story J Company, who said in a statement: "We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her bright smile that illuminated the world. Please, wish her a safe passage." She reportedly died on February 7 (20) of a chronic illness.

%MINIFYHTMLfb1fab9804e1aacc0180cff633ac69e011% %MINIFYHTMLfb1fab9804e1aacc0180cff633ac69e012%

Jung was buried on February 9 in a private service attended by family and friends.

While he was best known for starring in "Goblin," also known as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," in 2016, Jung also appeared in the television drama "Soljon & # 39; s Perjury."

In addition, she appeared on BTS (Bangtan boys) "With Seoul" video, which the K-pop band released to promote the capital of South Korea. In the video, which accompanied the free song, Jung was seen enjoying the views of the city.