The 2020 without victories of Johanna Konta continues with the loss of St. Petersburg | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML53470089169854f5f56c8f9aad5034eb11% %MINIFYHTML53470089169854f5f56c8f9aad5034eb12%





Johanna Konta lost in straight sets to Oceane Dodin

%MINIFYHTML53470089169854f5f56c8f9aad5034eb13% %MINIFYHTML53470089169854f5f56c8f9aad5034eb14%

The 2020 without victories of Johanna Konta continued while losing in straight sets against world number 159 Oceane Dodin in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

%MINIFYHTML53470089169854f5f56c8f9aad5034eb15% %MINIFYHTML53470089169854f5f56c8f9aad5034eb16%

The British No. 1, ranked 14th, has lost all three games she has played this year by leaving in the opening round of Brisbane International and the Australian Open.

She chose to miss the tiebreaker of the Fed Cup of Great Britain against Slovakia, instead of taking a wild card in the WTA tournament in Russia, where she received a first-round goodbye as a fourth seed.

But Konta's lack of games was demonstrated again when she was defeated 6-3 and 6-4 by the Dodin qualifier.

A streak of five consecutive games lost at the end of the first set and the start of the second proved decisive against Dodin, with Konta unable to take advantage of two chances to return in the final game.

Meanwhile, Australia's runner-up Garbine Muguruza has joined the field next week for the Dubai Tax Free Tennis Championship. Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters will bring her back to competitive tennis there.

I'm accepting a wild card to play the @DDFTennis. Since I announced my return, there have been some bumps, but I am eager to return to the field of the game and what this next chapter brings … Thank you to all my fans for your encouragement in recent weeks. See you in Dubai! pic.twitter.com/XOwIeEujyk – Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) February 9, 2020

However, not all are positive news before the tournament, two key players have been forced to retire due to an injury; Bianca Andreescu and Ashleigh Barty.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.