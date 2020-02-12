Teresa Giudice reveals that she thinks Joe Giudice cheated on her

Teresa Giudice recently revealed a surprising confession about her marriage to Joe Giudice, who was deported to her native Italy after her imprisonment on charges of fraud.

The video clip, captured by E! Online, Teresa appears explaining the truth about her relationship with Joe, who has been in danger since she was sent back to Italy.

In an earlier episode of Real housewives of New Jersey, Joe said Teresa was the one who signed the document because, in the first place, he didn't want to get married. This comment angered Teresa. He later said she was the "perfect wife."

According to Teresa, Joe once had a phone that he used separately from the principal he owned to be able to contact another woman. Finally, he discovered the device and confronted it during a telephone conversation.

Giudice stated that Gia was three years old at the time, and when he found out, he believed in Joe's denial. But looking back now, he feels he probably should have left the marriage at that time. Giudice's cast members were surprised to hear her say this because they have always known her as the devoted wife.

Joe Gorge asks if she thought Joe cheated on her or not, and Teresa replied: "Yes, now I do." As previously reported, the problems in their marriage began to reach their logical conclusion when they revealed that they were divided in December.

Joe had to return to his native Italy in October after sitting for five months in ICE custody. Before that, Joe was sitting in jail on charges of fraud. Although their relationship is not what it was before, Teresa and Joe have managed to keep her friendly for the sake of their daughters together.

In fact, Teresa took her four children to visit Joe in Italy late last year. The reality star said she was very happy to see her daughters with her father again. Later, Joe was seen dating a group of women on the beach.



