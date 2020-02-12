Teresa Giudice finally admits that she thinks Joe cheated

Reach an agreement with the truth.
In this completely new tonight clip Royal Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice address the status of your marriage with the husband Joe Giudice"And he makes a shocking confession." The sincere conversation arises when the matriarch Giudice reflects on the prenuptial agreement she signed a week before her wedding.
As revealed in an earlier episode of RhonjJoe says he asked Teresa to sign the document since he "didn't want to get married." Understandably, this comment enrages Bravo's celebrity, who feels she has been a "perfect wife of the king."
"I have a lot of resentment. I feel I didn't deserve it," Teresa laments to her co-stars. "Because I was, like, the perfect, perfect wife."
In addition, Teresa reveals that she does not feel that Joe was as dedicated to her marriage as she was. Why?
Well, the lifelong reality star not only mentions the many accusations of deception filed against her husband, but reveals that Joe once had a separate phone to communicate with another woman.
"Listen, he had a separate cell phone with a girl," Teresa confesses.
"Do you know that for sure?" a stunned Jennifer Aydin question
According to Teresa, she "found him,quot; and confronted Joe over the secret phone.
"She was her ex-girlfriend's sister. She said she was going through her divorce, helping her try to sell her house." Turning the tables The author talks about this story never before told. "Like, I quit my job. Gia (Giudice) I was three years old and I thought, what am I going to do? I should have left then, right? I didn't do it because he denied me, I believed him. "
It is understandable that this admission shocks the group since Teresa has been loyal and dedicated to her husband for decades.
"Today, do you think he cheated on you?" brother Joe Gorga question
"Yes, now yes," says Teresa.
The gang apart from Dolores CataniaThe audible gasp is speechless amid Teresa's confession.
"Listen, I don't think it's news to the ears that Joe was cheating on Teresa," sister-in-law Melissa Gorga add later. "The news here is that Teresa finally admits it."
Although Teresa admits that she was once "blind,quot; to Joe's behavior, she points out that it is still difficult for her to address her.
"It took me a long time, and it is still very difficult for me to admit it, but I owe it to myself to open my eyes." Rhonj veteran concludes.
Like E! Readers surely remember, in December, reports revealed that the couple had separated after 20 years of marriage. Joe returned to his native country of Italy in October after five months in ICE custody. Before that, he was jailed in a federal prison for fraud.
For Teresa's sincere confession, be sure to see the clip above.
Royal Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).