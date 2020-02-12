Teresa Giudice finally admits that she thinks Joe cheated

Reach an agreement with the truth.

In this completely new tonight clip Royal Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice address the status of your marriage with the husband Joe Giudice"And he makes a shocking confession." The sincere conversation arises when the matriarch Giudice reflects on the prenuptial agreement she signed a week before her wedding.

As revealed in an earlier episode of RhonjJoe says he asked Teresa to sign the document since he "didn't want to get married." Understandably, this comment enrages Bravo's celebrity, who feels she has been a "perfect wife of the king."

"I have a lot of resentment. I feel I didn't deserve it," Teresa laments to her co-stars. "Because I was, like, the perfect, perfect wife."

In addition, Teresa reveals that she does not feel that Joe was as dedicated to her marriage as she was. Why?

Well, the lifelong reality star not only mentions the many accusations of deception filed against her husband, but reveals that Joe once had a separate phone to communicate with another woman.

"Listen, he had a separate cell phone with a girl," Teresa confesses.

"Do you know that for sure?" a stunned Jennifer Aydin question