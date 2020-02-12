Teddi Mellencamp is not worried about getting back in shape after welcoming her third baby. Here is why!

%MINIFYHTML29b9dcf037dc3d451d15d854dd1733e011% %MINIFYHTML29b9dcf037dc3d451d15d854dd1733e012%

Teddi Mellencamp is not worried about returning to her body before pregnancy, even though she was totally pregnant during her two previous pregnancies! What has changed now that you are about to welcome your third addition to the family?

It turns out that the reality show star has taken some small steps while carrying this baby, so this time she is not so stressed by her weight.

%MINIFYHTML29b9dcf037dc3d451d15d854dd1733e013% %MINIFYHTML29b9dcf037dc3d451d15d854dd1733e014%

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrity chatted with HollywoodLife to promote her responsibility coaching program, ALL IN By Teddi and took this opportunity to reveal these steps as well.

%MINIFYHTML29b9dcf037dc3d451d15d854dd1733e015% %MINIFYHTML29b9dcf037dc3d451d15d854dd1733e016%

When asked how she feels about having to get in shape after having baby number three, she revealed that: "I'm not really nervous."

Since he announced it in September, it means he is getting quite close to his due date.

In addition, she told the site that she was not so relaxed during her other two pregnancies.

"I mean that for the other children, I was nervous," he admitted, adding that he was definitely not eating healthy and was visibly gaining weight.

"And the doctors say," Okay, you have gained on the healthy amount of weight for pregnancy. "And blah, blah, blah. And I just (was) like," Oh, no, what am I going to do? "(But now,) really, I've been active all this pregnancy. I've been eating well … and I know my program works. And I know it's a lifestyle change. It's not a diet. If you look at it like, "I have to go on a diet after the baby arrives." Yes. That's where a problem is going to happen. You're going to start psychiating and doing great business. "

Obviously, none of that is a big concern for Teddi and that must be a great feeling!



Post views:

0 0