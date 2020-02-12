Taylor Swift makes a surprise appearance at the NME 2020 Awards

Taylor SwiftThe last look suits him!

%MINIFYHTMLdfc4ec0d0027f0a2ed5c7f4cebe5454513% %MINIFYHTMLdfc4ec0d0027f0a2ed5c7f4cebe5454514%

The 30-year-old pop star attended the NME 2020 Awards at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday. Swift wore a Monse suit, or half suit, with half of its upper part composed of a black and white striped blazer and the other half a white shirt, combined with black and white striped shorts, white ankle boots with pointed laces of Gianvito Rossi and a white cross bag by Jimmy Choo. He also wore his hair up and sported his characteristic red lipstick.

%MINIFYHTMLdfc4ec0d0027f0a2ed5c7f4cebe5454515% %MINIFYHTMLdfc4ec0d0027f0a2ed5c7f4cebe5454516%

Swift, who has sold more singles than any other artist in the United States in the last decade, according to Forbes, won the NME Award for Best Solo Act of the World. Nominated partners included Billie eilish, Lizzo, Stream, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, King's wool Y Yungblud.

During his acceptance speech, Swift scoffed at winning his second NME Award, which is shaped like a middle finger. "It's amazing to have a set that matches. I feel honored," he said, then joked, "This is my first time at the NME Awards, and I feel like everyone here is so shy, so reserved. Are you guys having fun tonight? Are they going to get out of their shells? "

"Oh, wait, no. It's like the craziest prize show I've ever seen."