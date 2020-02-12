Taryn Manning promises to focus on the welfare of Britney Spears

%MINIFYHTML33796a050eb0542cfb91c3e92875bd5511% %MINIFYHTML33796a050eb0542cfb91c3e92875bd5512%

The actress of & # 39; Orange is the New Black & # 39; states that & # 39; is not trying to get likes & # 39; expressing concern about his co-star of & # 39; Crossroads & # 39; through a publication in social networks.

Taryn Manning is worried about her co-star of "Crossroads" Britney Spears.

The "8 miles"The star went to Instagram on Tuesday, February 11 to share her feelings about her old friend, who fans have been worried about since she cut the shows in Las Vegas last year (19) and went into rehab to deal with emotional problems. .

"Not trying to get I like (I couldn't) care less," the "Orange is the new black"Star wrote." I am worried about my friend and co-star.

"Too many times we let one go astray and never bother to poke our heads. & # 39; It is not my chair, it is not my problem. & # 39; hey, at least we are not entering a gas chamber outside the left field. today #love @ Britney Spears. "

"For all of you who hit me daily to do something. I listen to you now! We care. Flying to the angels, this is your playground can no longer help us. She is my focus. Loving you."

Britney has not yet responded to Taryn's post.