Tamar Braxton fans are upset because they paid for an Xscap3 program that was not part of – This is what happened

Tamar Braxton shared an adorable video with his social media account. And while her boyfriend, David Adefeso, fell in love with her publicly, some of her fans were really upset due to a recent Xscap3 concert.

Look what happened next.

"The BEST and the best of times,quot; Tamar captioned his video. David Adefeso quickly skipped the comments and said: "Those lips."

A fan asked Tamar for new music and posted this: & # 39; I want new Tamar music, you're better than all these girls now, I want to see you prosper, don't let anyone or anything stop you from your dream. & # 39;

Somoene more said: "Looking beautiful as always … I pray for a new music of yours soon."

A disappointed fan said: ‘You're so wrong for not coming to the Xscape concert when I paid for my meeting and greeting and brought you all my CDs to sign and drive all the way from Florida -__-‘

A follower turned to the fan above and replied: "She already explained what happened live yesterday, the video is on the @braxtonfvalues ​​page,quot;.

Someone else also said a few words about what happened: "Wow, that's bullshit! … but you should talk to the promoter because the program was canceled by Tamar more than a month ago." They just continued to use it for promotion. She just didn't show up. I hope you get your money back 😔 ’

Another follower also said: "That is the fault of the promoters because Tamar told them in December that he could not do the program, but that they continued to promote like her." Usually, if Tamar makes a show, he will post about it. If she doesn't waste money. "

In other news, Tamar showed his little ponytail on his social media account, and fans can't stop laughing.

Ad

Tamar is trying to show his fans that his hair is growing and that people couldn't be more excited.



Post views:

4 4