Takht duo Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor set fire to the ramp

The Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort started last night with a bang. Like every year this year, fashion enthusiasts also expected Lakmé Fashion Week to begin with the latest trends on the ramp.



The opening show of the LFW SR 2020 saw Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal coming down the ramp with unmatched chemistry for Reliance Trends. The show had Janhvi looking fascinating in a fluid Indo-Western dress with pastel tones, while Vicky looked crisp and crisp with a super stylish three-piece outfit in black and white. Both Janhvi and Vicky swaggered confidently down the ramp separately, but they stole the show as when they walked together, looking each other in the main ramp. Scroll through the images.